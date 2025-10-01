Fallout 76 unveils upcoming expansion, Burning Springs

HQ

A few weeks ago we attended a private media preview from Bethesda, where we were shown two big pieces of news: The first is that Fallout 76 will expand the boundaries of its Appalachia map with a big new expansion, and the second is that it makes the Prime Video series canon in its universe.

Burning Springs, which is the name of the upcoming content, is set in what was known as pre-Nuclear War Ohio, and will take us through a new desert wasteland populated by bloodthirsty new factions and powerful Sanguinarians. It will be the biggest update to the game since 2020, and will feature a gripping story about Mothman cults, a supermutant raider king, new events, workshops, raiders, and even creatures once thought to be legendary, and now very real.

Also added is a new bounty hunter mode which, surprise! Will be introduced by none other than the Ghoul from the Fallout series on Amazon Prime Video, and for which actor Walton Goggins himself has recorded his lines of dialogue. This de facto makes the TV adaptation official canon for Bethesda's gaming universe, although it remains to be clarified what decision on the future of the Mojave they made as canon after Fallout New Vegas, as the Prime Video series is later in the chronology.

Be that as it may, we'll know very soon the release date for Fallout 76: Burning Springs, which is coming to all platforms in December. We'll have more details on Fallout Day on October 23rd.

Ready to return to Appalachia?