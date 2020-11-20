English
Fallout 76

Fallout 76: This is why Brotherhood of Steel invades Appalachia

A new video by Bethesda tells all about the faction's appearance.

On December 1, it is once again time for a massive update (bigger than a whole lot of so called expansions in other games, to be honest) for Fallout 76. It has come a long way since the troubled launch two years ago, and today it is actually really entertaining. Now it is time to introduce the organisation Brotherhood of Steel in Appalachia, but what they heck are they even doing there?

Fortunately, Bethesda has a really good answer to this question, and tells it in a new video you can check out above. If you care about the lore of this series, it is well worth checking out as it provides a nice backstory.

