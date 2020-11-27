English
news
Fallout 76

Fallout 76: Steel Dawn releases prematurely

It was originally scheduled for December 1 but unexpectedly surfaced on Xbox.

As Gamereactor has previously reported, the massive update Steel Dawn for Fallout 76 was supposed to be released on December 1. But for some reason, someone made a real snafu and launched the expansion for Xbox almost a full week to early.

This was of course happy news for some but also led to technical issues. But as the damage was already done, and the team felt Steel Dawn was ready enough to be released, they decided to go for it.

"We immediately investigated ways to get our Xbox players back in-game as soon as possible, but, through our discussions, the entire BGS team felt confident that Steel Dawn is ready to go. As a result, instead of rolling back the update and making everyone wait another week, we've decided to release the Steel Dawn Update on all platforms."

So, if you are ready to face The Brotherhood of Steel, be prepared to do it now. If you want to check the absolutely massive patch list out for this update, head over this way.

Fallout 76

