Fallout 76, Skyrim and more have nearly double frame rate on Xbox Series S/X

You're watching Advertisements

As it was revealed late last week, five games were confirmed to be getting FPS Boost support for Xbox Series S/X, which means they will run at a double frame rate. Unfortunately, we did not have a date to offer, but that was confirmed yesterday - and the date also was yesterday.

This means you can now play Dishonored: Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition, Fallout 4, Fallout 76 and Prey way smoother than they originally were. Microsoft writes that "gamers can expect to see an increase from 30 fps to nearly 60 fps while enabling FPS Boost."

There is a small caveat though that is good to know about as higher frame rates can come at a loss of some resolution:

"In some instances, because there are higher graphics requirements to enable FPS Boost technology, we've had to reduce a game's resolution to ensure it both runs smoothly and plays great. In those select cases, such as Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 in this latest title announcement, FPS Boost is not automatically enabled for Xbox Series X gamers. For all titles receiving this update, gamers will see a clear indicator if a title is running FPS Boost."

If you want to enable (or even disable) the FPS Boost, Microsoft posted a short video on Twitter that you can check out over here. Are you going to return to any of those classics to see what they feel like with the FPS Boost?