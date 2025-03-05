English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 76

Fallout 76: Season 20 brings plenty of Ghoul related fun when it kicks off on March 18

Glow of the Ghoul finally makes it possible to play as a Ghoul.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new comprehensive Season is coming to Fallout 76 on March 18, named Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul, which starts on the same day as a major update called Ghoul Within (allowing you to play as a Ghoul). As you've probably already figured out, the new season is primarily focused on Ghouls, and Bethesda writes:

"This theme is for the mutated, the irradiated, the glowing and the feral of the wasteland. Even if you're not going the way of the ghoul, be sure to decorate your C.A.M.P. in the most radiation-ridden and dilapidated way to make all your ghoulfriends feel at home. Toxic waste looks good in any C.A.M.P."

Check out the video below for a quick overview of the new season and everything it contains, and if you want to know more about life as a Ghoul, there is a handy guide at this link.

HQ
Fallout 76

Related texts

0
Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

1
Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content