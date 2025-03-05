Fallout 76: Season 20 brings plenty of Ghoul related fun when it kicks off on March 18

HQ

A new comprehensive Season is coming to Fallout 76 on March 18, named Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul, which starts on the same day as a major update called Ghoul Within (allowing you to play as a Ghoul). As you've probably already figured out, the new season is primarily focused on Ghouls, and Bethesda writes:

"This theme is for the mutated, the irradiated, the glowing and the feral of the wasteland. Even if you're not going the way of the ghoul, be sure to decorate your C.A.M.P. in the most radiation-ridden and dilapidated way to make all your ghoulfriends feel at home. Toxic waste looks good in any C.A.M.P."

Check out the video below for a quick overview of the new season and everything it contains, and if you want to know more about life as a Ghoul, there is a handy guide at this link.