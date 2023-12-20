Fallout 76 reaches over 17 million vault dwellers

HQ

Six months ago, Bethesda revealed that Fallout 76 had reached yet another milestone with over 15 million players, a really impressive number considering the completely botched release in 2018 with negative to mixed reviews and massive complaints from the community.

But the hard work has paid off, and today, Fallout 76 offers a brilliant world that has been built out several times and offers so much to do. The gamers have continued to discover the radioactive adventure, and during the six month that has passed since June - the number has climbed with two million players, as Bethesda writes:

"Just last month, we celebrated our fifth anniversary, and we've come a long way since we first stepped out of the Vault into the wastelands of Appalachia. Together, 17 million players have experienced new Fallout tales and characters with Wastelanders. You've made major choices affecting the area's outcome in Steel Reign and Steel Dawn. You've even ventured beyond Appalachia's borders with The Pitt and now Atlantic City. You've seen traveling carnivals, unlocked tons of content with Fallout Seasons, fought Spooky Scorched, set foot on New Jersey's glamorous post-nuclear boardwalk and much more."

We're also pleased to hear that Bethesda will continue to expand their beloved wasteland in Appalachia. Atlantic City's second installment arrives sometime during spring 2024, and we can also look forward to a bigger map, "deep into the wooded heartland of Shenandoah" at a yet to be determined point next year.

Have you played Fallout 76 recently, or do you intend to?