Fallout 76, Outcast: Second Contact and Lawn Mowing Simulator are now free to play

Every weekend, Microsoft has a selection of games that are free to play for all subscribers with Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate in a programme called Free Play Days. This week is really good and includes Fallout 76 (also free to play for PC and PlayStation), Outcast: Second Contact and Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Outcast: Second Contact and Lawn Mowing Simulator can be played at no extra cost starting now until Monday at 8:00 BST / 9:00 CEST, while Fallout 76 can be enjoyed up until Tuesday at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST. As usual with Free Play Days, you also get a heft discount on the games if you wish to keep any of them:



Fallout 76: Standard Edition at 75% off



Outcast - Second Contact: Standard Edition at 80% off



Lawn Mowing Simulator - Standard Edition at 45% off



As all of these are very good games, we can really recommend you to check them all out, although Lawn Mowing Simulator is probably the title you should start with. It's almost zen-like gaming really is something else.