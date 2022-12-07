Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fallout 76

Fallout 76: Nuka-World on Tour gets a release trailer

Check out what this fairly big and totally free expansion has to offer the radioactive wasteland of Fallout 76.

Of course a highly radioactive and ruined wasteland can be fun. Bethesda Softworks has now attempted prove exactly this by launching the free expansionNuka-World on Tour to Fallout 76, which is now available for download together with a new patch.

You can visit the fairgrounds in the region Ash Heap, where there are plenty of entertainment waiting for you. According to the official description, this includes "new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more".

Check out the launch trailer below. Something to try out, perhaps?

Fallout 76

Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

1
Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



