Fallout 76: Nuka-World on Tour gets a release trailer

Of course a highly radioactive and ruined wasteland can be fun. Bethesda Softworks has now attempted prove exactly this by launching the free expansionNuka-World on Tour to Fallout 76, which is now available for download together with a new patch.

You can visit the fairgrounds in the region Ash Heap, where there are plenty of entertainment waiting for you. According to the official description, this includes "new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more".

Check out the launch trailer below. Something to try out, perhaps?