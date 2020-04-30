Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Fallout 76

Fallout 76 NPCs now can no longer steal your stuff after you die

A new patch now prohibits NPCs to steal players' weapons and ammunition once they die in the wastes in Fallout 76.

Last week we reported on a weird bug: NPCs in Fallout 76 had been looting the bodies of dead players in some certain events, including guns and ammo.

As a Reddit user mentioned in the forum, "Just to be safe don't use your best/rarest weapons in events like riding shotgun just in case one of the NPCs decides to steal it" because he/she only found out the best equipment went missing after they had respawned.

Fortunately, now Bethesda has published a post, stating:

"We just released a hotfix for Fallout 76 to address a rare issue where NPCs could take items from a dead player under certain circumstances. We did not need to take the game offline to do this, and the hotfix has now been applied to all worlds."

If you had encountered this problem earlier, you should download the hotfix as soon as possible. However, it seems that the lost items cannot be regained since nothing regarding this is mentioned in the said post.

Fallout 76

Related texts

Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content