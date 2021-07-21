LIVE
Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is set to expand player customisation with Fallout Worlds this September

The update is now available on the game's Public Test Servers.

With Fallout 76's Steel Reign expansion now being out in the wild, Bethesda has revealed what's next to come on its 2021 roadmap. Starting this September, players will be able to make their own personalised playgrounds within the game's Fallout Worlds update.

According to a recent blog post from Bethesda, there will be two new separate modes available when the update releases and these are Public Worlds and Custom Worlds. Public Worlds are said to be a rotating series of words created by the team at Bethesda that have been crafted along with the community to provide a "unique play experience." Custom Worlds, however, enable players to get creative by altering aspects such as creature spawns, weather effects, and the PvP rules. It appears you will need a Fallout 1st membership to create these custom worlds, but you are still free to invite your friends to visit your world even if they are not a subscriber.

If you are looking to get a taste of these new features then you can head over to the Public Test Servers, as they are now currently live for testing.

Fallout 76

