Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is getting a major map expansion soon

Skyline Valley should hopefully have enough space to accommodate all these new players.

With the success of the Fallout TV show, we have seen fans both new and old flocking to the wasteland and the games depicting it. Fallout 4 became the best-selling game of this week, and Fallout 76 hit a new concurrent player count on Steam.

As players on the Public Test Server (PTS) for Fallout 76 have discovered, a new map expansion is going to make its way to the game soon. Skyline Valley is the first major map expansion to Fallout 76 since it launched, and will add a new biome, places of interest, and plenty of quests.

Skyline Valley will be released in June, and it also brings about three new creature archetypes in the Lost, Thrasher, and Wanamingos.

