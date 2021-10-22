Fallout 76 is free to play this weekend

HQ

Fallout 76 has come a really long way from the very troubled launch back in 2018, and has been both improved and fleshed out in several different ways. If you still haven't started your dystopic journey in Bethesda's beloved wasteland, or haven't played for a while, now is a great time to jump in. For two reasons.

First and foremost, the game is free to play all weekend for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Just download and enjoy. All your progress will be saved if you later decided to buy the game (which is heavily discounted) and continue your adventure. The second reason is that Bethesda is celebrating Halloween.

This means plenty of new content for this spooky season that you really should check out.