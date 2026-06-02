Fallout 76 is finally getting a dedicated PS5 and Xbox Series S/X update

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Bethesda has announced today what many survivors in the radioactive wasteland have been asking for; a version of the game optimised for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. They plan to conduct a series of tests this summer and then release this version.

Naturally, significant updates are on the horizon and Bethesda has outlined everything we can look forward to:

List of features for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X



Targeted 60 FPS across Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PS5 Pro.



Improved draw distances.



Improved shadows.



4K resolution (on compatible displays) on Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, PS5 Pro.



VRR (on compatible displays) on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS5, PS5 Pro.



PS5 and PS4 Pro will support 1440p while previous generation platforms will continue to support 1080p.



By the way, you can already look forward to plenty of new features today, as the Infestations update has been released. It's a really long patch list that also includes some new content. Perhaps the most exciting part is for "experienced Appalachian dwellers," who can now enjoy a "new form of content that serves as an additional source of 4-Star Legendary items for those brave enough to hunt down and clear out these challenging pockets of enemies."