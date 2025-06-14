Fallout 76 hits 23 million players - But don't expect crossplay just yet

HQ

Fallout 76's creative director Jon Rush and lead producer Bill LaCoste have revealed in an interview with Insider Gaming how things are going for the multiplayer title Fallout 76. In the interview, they mentioned that the number of players has increased and currently sits around 23 million. A growing player base is a positive sign for Fallout 76, but it's worth noting that the players are spread across the platforms the game is available on; PC players often play together, as do PlayStation and Xbox players. This raised the question of possibly introducing crossplay to the game.

"People ask us that all the time... and the thing for us, it has been more of a technical challenge for us to be able to do that. It's not that we don't think about it, we think about it often... But, overall, no real plans right now to introduce crossplay, but certainly, we get asked to consider it very often, so we do. Maybe in the future."

Fallout 76 has received regular content updates, including the most recent major expansion, Gone Fission. Among many other additions, this update introduced fishing as a new gameplay mechanic. Since its release, players have been able to use fishing rods with bait to catch fish, which can then be used as crafting materials in other parts of the game.