English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 76

Fallout 76 has shattered its concurrent player record

73,368 players simultaneously stepped into the wasteland this weekend.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With the Fallout TV show continuing to be a massive hit, players have flocked to Fallout 76 in droves. The MMO has now shattered its concurrent player record almost six years after launch, with 73,368 players stepping into the wasteland on Saturday, according to SteamDB. At the time of writing, it's also the 22nd most popular game on the platform. Before this weekend, the previous record for the game was 40,000.

Fallout 4 has enjoyed a similar boost in players thanks to the show. At the time of writing, 154,450 players are currently active, making it the ninth most popular game on Steam.

Fallout 76

Related texts

0
Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

1
Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content