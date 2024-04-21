Fallout 76 has shattered its concurrent player record

HQ

With the Fallout TV show continuing to be a massive hit, players have flocked to Fallout 76 in droves. The MMO has now shattered its concurrent player record almost six years after launch, with 73,368 players stepping into the wasteland on Saturday, according to SteamDB. At the time of writing, it's also the 22nd most popular game on the platform. Before this weekend, the previous record for the game was 40,000.

Fallout 4 has enjoyed a similar boost in players thanks to the show. At the time of writing, 154,450 players are currently active, making it the ninth most popular game on Steam.