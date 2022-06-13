Fallout 76 has over 12 million players

HQ

Despite one of the most botched launches of all time, Bethesda has managed to restore the fans faith on Fallout 76 after continuously improving it ever since the release back in 2018. And they are still not done.

As revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the expansion The Pitt launches in September, giving the radioactive survivors new areas to discover in the wastelands. On Twitter, the official account for the game added another juicy nugget in a short teaser for the expansion, revealing that Fallout 76 now has over 12 million players.

Really not too shabby, considering how disappointed most players were at the premiere.