Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 76

Fallout 76 has over 12 million players

And this should continue to grow as The Pitt expansion launches later this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite one of the most botched launches of all time, Bethesda has managed to restore the fans faith on Fallout 76 after continuously improving it ever since the release back in 2018. And they are still not done.

As revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the expansion The Pitt launches in September, giving the radioactive survivors new areas to discover in the wastelands. On Twitter, the official account for the game added another juicy nugget in a short teaser for the expansion, revealing that Fallout 76 now has over 12 million players.

Really not too shabby, considering how disappointed most players were at the premiere.

Fallout 76

Related texts

0
Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

1
Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content