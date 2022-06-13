Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 76

Fallout 76 gets new DLC - The Pitt to be released in September

Catch the trailer for the upcoming content here.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fallout 76 has received its fair share of criticism, but that doesn't stop Bethesda from continuing to push out new material. During Xbox and Bethesda's Showcase, we got to see a trailer from The Pitt expansion, which releases in September, and it's still just as post-apocalyptic and radioactive, as befits the franchise. This time, a visit to Pittsburgh is on the agenda, as is a war between the union and the fanatics.

The Pitt will be released on all current platforms sometime in September, along with Fallout 76's tenth season.

Watch the trailer here!

HQ
Fallout 76

Related texts

0
Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

1
Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content