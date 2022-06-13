Fallout 76 gets new DLC - The Pitt to be released in September

HQ

Fallout 76 has received its fair share of criticism, but that doesn't stop Bethesda from continuing to push out new material. During Xbox and Bethesda's Showcase, we got to see a trailer from The Pitt expansion, which releases in September, and it's still just as post-apocalyptic and radioactive, as befits the franchise. This time, a visit to Pittsburgh is on the agenda, as is a war between the union and the fanatics.

The Pitt will be released on all current platforms sometime in September, along with Fallout 76's tenth season.

Watch the trailer here!