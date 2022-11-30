Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 76

Fallout 76 gets a proper introduction of Nuka-World on Tour

Bethesda adds a carnival attraction to their dystopic Appalachia.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sure, its a post-apocalyptic world Fallout 76 has to offer, but this doesn't mean people don't want to have fun. That's why the people of Appalachia is looking forward to the new carnival attraction Nuka-World on Tour.

It really adds a whole lot of fun and Bethesda explains: "Festivities include carnival games at the Nukacade (including prizes), a trading post, a massive new Region Boss, and three new Public Events". Check all of this and a whole lot more out in the new video below.

Nuka-World on Tour starts on December 6 in Fallout 76.

HQ
Fallout 76

Related texts

0
Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

1
Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content