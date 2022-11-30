Fallout 76 gets a proper introduction of Nuka-World on Tour

HQ

Sure, its a post-apocalyptic world Fallout 76 has to offer, but this doesn't mean people don't want to have fun. That's why the people of Appalachia is looking forward to the new carnival attraction Nuka-World on Tour.

It really adds a whole lot of fun and Bethesda explains: "Festivities include carnival games at the Nukacade (including prizes), a trading post, a massive new Region Boss, and three new Public Events". Check all of this and a whole lot more out in the new video below.

Nuka-World on Tour starts on December 6 in Fallout 76.