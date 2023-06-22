Fallout 76 gets 60 FPS support for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

HQ

The latest update for Fallout 76 is named Once in a Blue Moon was released yesterday and brings several new features and content to the game. The official description reads:

"The Blue Moon rises over the hills of Appalachia, bringing forth new Cryptids to threaten the mercantile progress of the Blue Ridge Caravan Company. Defend their Brahmin herds and trade routes from crazed Cultists and monstrous creatures in two new Public Events and side quests, plus face enemies infected with a deadly new Daily Ops mutation for a chance to earn new rewards!"

But it turns out the update brought more fun than this, as Fallout 76 now supports 60 FPS to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, without it even being mentioned. This is a first for PlayStation 5, while you could technically achieve this on Xbox by playing the last generation's version on Xbox Series S/X using the FPS Boost.

This is the real deal though with 4K gaming an a smooth frame rate. According to Elegant on Twitter, it's not a rock solid frame rate we're getting, but still a vast technical improvement.