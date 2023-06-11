Fallout 76 celebrates 15 million players with new expansion

HQ

One of the games that was briefly mentioned during the Xbox Games Showcase was Fallout 76. It is getting a new expansion called Atlantic City, which we didn't get to see though, even if we were promised that it will be released "soon". Hopefully this means we won't have to wait much longer for a full reveal.

It was also confirmed that the game has hit a significant milestone with 15 million players, which means it is still climbing at a pretty impressive pace (Fallout 76 had 13.5 million players back in December). We assume that Bethesda fleshing out the game even further with more content means we'll get to celebrate new million player milestone before the end of 2023.

Have you explored the wasteland of Fallout 76 yet?