Fallout 76 brings playable ghouls next March

HQ

We have known that playable ghouls were coming to Fallout 76 for quite some time now, but the release date has been narrowed down to March 2025, as it has been revealed that playable ghouls will arrive alongside Season 20.

Before then, Bethesda outlines there are a lot of updates still to come. December 3rd sees the release of Season 19, which adds in the C.A.M.P. system, pets and more. January will see some events for extra caps, double mutations, and more. February seems to be rather similar, with more events in-game than any substantial additions.

And then March will let you play as a ghoul. If you want to find out more about what playing as a ghoul is like, check out our interview with Fallout 76's creative director down below: