Fallout 76 and Soul Calibur VI headed for Xbox Game Pass

Just recently, Microsoft heavily teased that Soul Calibur VI would be one of the games coming for Xbox Game Pass in July, and now this has been confirmed. As it turns out, it isn't the only heavy hitter being released for the subscription service during the upcoming week as we're also getting Fallout 76, complete with the Wastelanders expansion. Check out the full list below.



Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC) - July 1



Soul Calibur VI (Console) - July 1



CrossCode (Console) - July 9



Fallout 76 (Console & PC) - July 9



There's also a new expansion being released for both Minecraft Dungeons and Sea of Thieves. The former isn't free (and the latter is), but Microsoft reminds us that "Xbox Game Pass members get up to 10% off to purchase the Jungle Awakens DLC".

As usual, there are also game leaving the service, and these are the games leaving on July 15. They all have 20% discount for Xbox Game Pass users until that date if you feel like keeping any/some of them:

