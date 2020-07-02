Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Fallout 76

Fallout 76 and Soul Calibur VI headed for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft revealed a bunch of games coming to its subscription service Xbox Game Pass shortly.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Just recently, Microsoft heavily teased that Soul Calibur VI would be one of the games coming for Xbox Game Pass in July, and now this has been confirmed. As it turns out, it isn't the only heavy hitter being released for the subscription service during the upcoming week as we're also getting Fallout 76, complete with the Wastelanders expansion. Check out the full list below.

There's also a new expansion being released for both Minecraft Dungeons and Sea of Thieves. The former isn't free (and the latter is), but Microsoft reminds us that "Xbox Game Pass members get up to 10% off to purchase the Jungle Awakens DLC".

Fallout 76

As usual, there are also game leaving the service, and these are the games leaving on July 15. They all have 20% discount for Xbox Game Pass users until that date if you feel like keeping any/some of them:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content