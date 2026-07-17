Fallout 5 is the "long-range destination" and "one of our biggest priorities" explains Bethesda

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When you consider the frequent re-releases of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls games, it can be easy to stereotype Bethesda Game Studios as a company that is resting on its laurels a tad. A new and lengthy social media post from the developer shows this won't be the case for the years to come.

In a detailed post looking into each of Bethesda's major franchises, the developer reveals Fallout 5 is in fact on the horizon for the studio. It won't be coming any time soon, but there is effort and emphasis being placed on bringing the next mainline instalment into the saga to life.

Bethesda explains: "Fallout is one of our biggest priorities today. Fallout 5 remains our long-range destination, and we have multiple Fallout projects in active development right now."

As such, it was also confirmed that Obsidian is working with Bethesda on a new Fallout project where we'll get more information "in the future." There are even remasters of both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas on the horizon. Similarly, it's confirmed Fallout: Season 3 is in active production, and while there won't be a Fallout Day broadcast in 2026, Bethesda does intend to go all-out and mark the 30th anniversary of the series with an in-person event in Washington D.C. in 2027.