Fallout 4's PS5 and Xbox Series versions have been delayed to 2024

Fourteen months ago, Bethesda announced Fallout 4 was coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in 2023 and that it would be a free upgrade for those of us who already own the game on last-gen consoles. This made me quite excited, but started to suspect a delay was coming when we hadn't heard anything else last summer. The fact that Bethesda said "no comment" when I asked for an official update about the release date just left me waiting for this extremely last minute announcement.

Bethesda confirms the PS5 and Xbox Series version of Fallout 4 have been delayed to sometime in 2024. Not exactly surprising considering Bethesda Game Studios don't want anything to steal even more spotlight from Starfield and Amazon's Fallout show starts in April.