Fallout 4 will never be the same after being visited by Michael Scott

We have laughed many times before at unexpected guest appearances created by YouTuber eli_handle_b․wav, such as John Wick visiting Red Dead Redemption, Tony Soprano running amok in God of War: Ragnarök, and Ace Ventura causing chaos in Grand Theft Auto V. But quite often, eli_handle_b․wav seems to return to The Office legend Michael Scott to let him exercise his... let's call it unique leadership in odd contexts, which is perhaps not so strange considering the viral meme creator he actually is.

Now a new video has been released and this time Michael Scott is once again graced upon us, visiting Fallout 4, where the game's laid-back pace and often satirical world really suit him like a glove. Check out the entertaining clip below.