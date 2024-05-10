Fallout 4 was the UK's best-selling game in April

HQ

To say that every facet of the Fallout universe has benefitted from the debut of Prime Video's Fallout series is an understatement. Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 have posted numbers that they haven't seen for years or never at all, and physical copies of the former game flew off the shelves that they remained on so quickly that you would have thought it was a brand new launch from Bethesda and not a nearly decade old favourite. If you think this is just an over-exaggeration, the latest sales figures for the UK in April 2024 prove it very clearly.

GamesIndustry.biz has reported that Fallout 4 was the UK's best-selling game of the last month. It beat out EA Sports FC 24, Helldivers II, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Grand Theft Auto V, Hogwarts Legacy, and Red Dead Redemption 2. The top ten also included two other Fallout games, as in eighth and ninth, respectively, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 76 made the cut too, with Fallout 3 just falling behind WWE 2K24 and holding the 11th slot in the charts.

It should be said that as this data is based on physical and digital sales data, no Nintendo game has made the cut due to the company not usually sharing that data, which is quite significant as more often than not Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a regular on these charts.

The information does also state that compared to April 2023, game sales are down 7%, and console and hardware sales are down massively by 30% year-to-date, with PS5 and Xbox Series sales down 25% each, and Switch sales down 38% - the lack of new Switch games is no doubt a contributing factor here.

Does Fallout 4's sales success surprise you?