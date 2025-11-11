Fallout 4 update breaks both mods and game

HQ

Updating a game that is ten years old should be a breeze, but Bethesda has run in to another problem, besides charging 20 Euro for a Creation Bundle with 150 mods, and 40 Euro for an upgrade package.

As the game updated yesterday to a new system for mods, it not only broke most existing mods, invalidating the game for existing players, it also broke the game to a degree where you computer will crash when you exist, as well as on startup often. A reddit user called it "Peak Bethesda".

Gamereactor tried multiple times yesterday and before writing this news piece, and the result is continuously the same.

On top of this, multiple posts on Steam suggests that a number of players have problems with accessing their purchased Creation Club upgrade.

We are looking forward to testing the upgrade once the game is in a playable state again - are you?