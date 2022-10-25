Fallout 4 to get PS5 and Xbox Series upgrade in 2023

HQ

Despite the fact that Fallout 4 came out almost seven years ago, Bethesda has not finished supporting the game. As announced in a new blog post, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Fallout series, we're told that Fallout 4 will be getting a "next-gen update" for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles in 2023.

As for what this update will offer, it will bring a performance mode enabling high frame rates, as well as quality improvements including 4K resolution gameplay, all on top of extra Creation Club content for fans to indulge in.

While we're not given an exact release date for this upgrade, we are told that it will arrive as a free update.