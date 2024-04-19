Fallout 4 sales jump 7,500% in Europe this week, making it the best-selling game of the week

HQ

The first season of the Fallout series on Prime Video has shaken the foundations of the general public's opinion of the RPG series, now under Bethesda flag. The company has masterfully harnessed the television push to open up its post-apocalyptic universe to a new audience, and thousands of users have taken to the wasteland for the first time to discover the game series. We already knew interest had been growing, but today's figures reflect the true reach of the IP these days.

Gamesindustry.biz has been keeping a close eye on the phenomenon and has published a report stating that week-on-week sales of Fallout 4 have shot up to 7,500%, making it in fact the best-selling game this week, according to GSD data (this includes both physical and digital sales) across all platforms, and doesn't take into account units claimed on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, where it's available at no extra cost.

A veritable thermonuclear bomb for a 2016 game, but it doesn't stop there. In the top 10 best-selling PC games for the same period, Fallout 76 is in eighth place, Fallout: New Vegas (from Obsidian) in ninth, and Fallout 3 (Bethesda's first title in the series, released in 2008) in tenth place.

