Fallout 4 now supports more display options on PS5 and Xbox Series

Back in April we were all in the Fallout spirit thanks to Prime Video's TV series and the fact that Fallout 4 was enhanced with a Next Gen Update that introduced a variety of improvements to the beloved Bethesda title. The developer is far from finished with enhancing the game as now a second Next Gen Update has debuted too.

This patch is mainly focussed on a few minor bug fixes and the inclusion of a selection of new display options for those playing the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S systems.

It's noted that you can now select between 30, 40, and 60 FPS, and can swap between a Visual and Performance mode too. Bethesda has said that it recommends players stick with the default setting, and that if you do decide to adjust and play with these display options, to use Performance mode if you want a stable 60FPS. Likewise, anyone choosing the 40FPS option will need to be using a display that supports 120Hz.

You can see the full patch notes here to see what bugs have been squashed.