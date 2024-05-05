English
Fallout 4

Fallout 4 mods let players roll back the game to the pre-next-gen update version

And these are becoming the game's most popular mods.

After making one of Amazon's most-popular TV shows, and bringing millions of players back to the wasteland, Bethesda had one simple job: let people enjoy Fallout without interruption, or give them something to look forward to.

For Xbox and PlayStation players, they've achieved that, but for PC owners of Fallout 4, it feels like a bomb has been dropped on their experience. Players have complained for a short while now, and as modders scramble to get their creations up to date, one of the most popular mods out there just removes the next-gen update altogether.

The Fallout 4 Downgrader from zerratar lets you continue your modded playthroughs as if nothing has happened, and it tricks Steam into thinking you've downloaded the update anyway, so you won't be harassed into doing so.

What do you think of the Fallout 4 next-gen update?

Fallout 4

