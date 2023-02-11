Fallout 4 gets a DLC sized mod adding a new ending

HQ

Despite being over seven years old, modders are still creating some great content for Fallout 4, including the Fens Sheriff, a DLC-sized mod which released recently.

Work started on the Fens Sheriff mod way back in 2019, and it's a huge project, adding an all-new faction to the game, with its own ending for Fallout 4, fifteen new uniquely voiced NPCs, a new companion, fifty new quests, and thousands of lines of professionally voiced dialogue.

You'll need every DLC for Fallout 4 if you're looking to download this mod, but from the content offered, it certainly seems to be worth it. This is something you're going to want to check out if the wait for Fallout 5 news is getting you down.

You can download the Fens Sheriff mod here.