Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 4

Fallout 4 gets a DLC sized mod adding a new ending

There are also fifty new quests added into the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite being over seven years old, modders are still creating some great content for Fallout 4, including the Fens Sheriff, a DLC-sized mod which released recently.

Work started on the Fens Sheriff mod way back in 2019, and it's a huge project, adding an all-new faction to the game, with its own ending for Fallout 4, fifteen new uniquely voiced NPCs, a new companion, fifty new quests, and thousands of lines of professionally voiced dialogue.

You'll need every DLC for Fallout 4 if you're looking to download this mod, but from the content offered, it certainly seems to be worth it. This is something you're going to want to check out if the wait for Fallout 5 news is getting you down.

You can download the Fens Sheriff mod here.

Fallout 4

Related texts

0
Fallout 4 VRScore

Fallout 4 VR
REVIEW. Written by Robin Høyland

"It's awesome to see a game of this magnitude show up on the VR platform, though it is a shame that it comes with as many issues as it does."



Loading next content