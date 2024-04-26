Fallout 4 fans are not happy with the next-gen update

HQ

Yesterday, the next-gen update for Fallout 4 finally dropped, and while the patch seemed pretty substantial, it appears the response has been anything but positive.

A lot of the anger with the patch stems from PC players. Over on Steam, if you look at more recent reviews, you can see that players are calling out the patch for breaking mods and not fixing much with the base game.

"Finally updated game, and didn't fix a single issue. But now the mods I used to fix it, don't work. Another classic Todd move," wrote user birthdayjesus. Elune77 really wasn't pulling their punches, and wrote the following: "Thanks for the new update, Bethesda... I just love the fact that the game takes 16 times longer to load. I also love the fact that all my mods no longer work, because you decided to mess with a game that almost 10 years old. How about you just make a new game and leave your old ones alone, because it seems the modders know how to take care of it better than you can."

These are just a couple of the opinions flooding in from angry PC players. As modders struggle to fix their creations, it seems that Bethesda has shot itself in the foot with this one, especially after so many returned to the Commonwealth following the Fallout TV show.