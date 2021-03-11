Fallout 4, Dishonored and a bunch of other titles join Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

You're watching Advertisements

One of the things Microsoft actually could confirm shortly after confirming its intent to buy ZeniMax was that it would lead to several Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass. We've got a few indications as to which games the last few days, but now we have them black on white.

Phil Spencer and Pete Hines sat down for a roundtable where they discussed some of their plans for the future tonight, and took the opportunity to announce that twenty games will be a part of Xbox Game Pass after the likes of Fallout 4, Dishonored and a few other gems finally join the fabulous service tomorrow. Specifically, you'll be able to find these Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass starting tomorrow:



Dishonored: Definitive Edition on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Dishonored 2 on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Doom (1993) on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Doom II: Hell on Earth on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Doom 3 on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Doom 64 on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Doom Eternal on PC, consoles and Cloud.



The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind on PC and consoles.



The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on PC and consoles



The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition on PC, consoles and Cloud.



The Elder Scrolls Online on consoles and Cloud



The Evil Within on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Fallout 4 on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Fallout 76 on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Fallout: New Vegas on consoles



Prey on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Rage 2 on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Wolfenstein: The New Order on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Wolfenstein: The Old Blood on PC, consoles and Cloud.



Wolfenstein: Youngblood on PC, consoles and Cloud.



We're also told that some of these will be able to take advantage of the Xbox Series' FPS Boost, but they'll talk more about which ones "soon".