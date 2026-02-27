Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Bethesda is one of the longest-running companies in the video game industry, and Fallout has played a big part in elevating its team and leaving it in the prominent position it now occupies. Even so many years later, I still vividly remember that conference at E3 2015 where Todd Howard presented Fallout 4, which looked absolutely ground-breaking, and which arrived in November of that same year. However, upon its release, fans were divided between those who enjoyed the experience and those who complained about the low difficulty and bugs, a scourge that no release from the studio has been spared, even though the vast majority were later patched.

Fallout 4, and here I'm getting personal, was a fantastic game for me. I enjoyed the journey through the Commonwealth and the new features introduced in the V.A.T.S. system, although I found the settlement building and Minutemen aspects less impressive (perhaps due to the bugs on PS4 at the time). Despite everything, I have fond memories of it. I replayed the "third act" several times to see all the endings and devoured all the DLC that came out. But after that, I felt there was no need to replay it. All that was left was to wait for the next instalment.

Eleven years later, we are still waiting (and will continue to wait) for Fallout 5, but in recent times we have been able to quench our thirst for the radioactive post-apocalypse with the resurgence of Fallout 76 (if you like to play online) and, above all, with the magnificent television adaptation by Amazon Prime Video, which continues to expand the rich lore of the series. When it came to bringing Fallout 4 into the future, however, things didn't go so well. The Anniversary Edition that arrived a few months ago on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series was a monumental disaster that still hurts our colleague Kim, but now Bethesda has got its act together. I'm happy and relieved to say that if you were thinking of trying Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition on any platform, the best option right now is Nintendo Switch 2.

The secret lies precisely in the hardware features of Switch 2. There are now several performance modes, and they all work like a charm. In both portable mode and Docked mode, you can reach 60 fps, although the smoothest and best visual experience is in the 40 fps range. It's inevitable to notice some motion blur and static in certain dialogues, but nothing that a small patch won't fix soon. The best thing is that this is one of those cases where a Bethesda release arrives polished. That's right, after 10 hours of gameplay, not a single crash, not a single bug, not a single excessive loading block, nothing. And this, of course, completely changes my perception of this Anniversary Edition. Now it really is the best way to embody the Sole Survivor of Vault 111.

Once the technical hurdle is overcome, players new to Fallout 4 will find a fascinating narrative and an excellent combat system, as well as many, many hours of gameplay. The Far Harbour, Automatron, and Nuka-World expansions add new stories and places to visit, and the Workshop, Vault-Tec and Wasteland upgrades allow you to customise outfits, weapons and bases. And if that weren't enough, the real icing on the cake is the inclusion of 150 Creation Club mods, ranging from new outfits and weapons to new quests and characters to find in the Commonwealth Wasteland.

In short, Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 has not only avoided the serious problems that plagued the game on other platforms, but it is now positioned as the most interesting option for playing the title (whether again or for the first time), and I am sure that many viewers of the television series and Nintendo users will find it well worth the price. Now, Bethesda, well done.