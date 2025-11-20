Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition

HQ

I am a huge Fallout 4 fan. Before starting this review, I had 1,500+ hours in the game, I had played it vanilla style with all factions, used it with Creation Club items, in-game mods, and many hours with external mods from Nexus. It therefore pains me to write this review...

The Anniversary Edition was, besides an existing update with a new menu, perhaps not a very tempting offer. 150 Bethesda made or Bethesda approved mods, all existing DLC, for the low low price of £53. Yes. you read that right. You have to pay £53 for a game that is a decade old. If you have the base game, it's around £37, and if you have the GOTY edition or the season pass, its around £17 to just get the Creation Club Bundle with all the paid mods included, although many have been given out for free or heavily discounted over the years. But I must be fair and say there is also a lot of brand new content that looks really really nice, and a lot of normally very expensive quest mods, additions, and player homes that I have always looked at with envy. My main problem with that part is that some, like the backpack, have already existed as a free mod from places like Nexus Gaming for a very long time.

There are also new additions to the skins, new colours that are often free, and so most of that content is irrelevant for long term players as they already have most of the skin options as they have been given away freely over the last 10 years, even including a lot of more extensive content. For me, there was a few new side quests, a few new weapons and tools, such as the Sentinel system, and a few new player homes, so not great value, but at least enough to warrant a new play through and for £17, I've got my money's worth, disregarding the age of the game.

I redeemed my code, downloaded at great speed, and then it started. On launch day the 10th of November, the game was patched, nothing worked, everything was broken, and the official Bethesda answer after a few days was that the first of two patches would come on the 24th of November meaning two weeks for those that bought it before launch, once again cementing that we should never preorder or buy anything ahead of launch. It's important to note that the DLC itself technically didn't break the game, the patch did.

I have spent a week getting this to work on three different computers, where on none of them will the add-on load correctly, it just says "coming soon", which isn't a great thing to see. This brings me to a solution of downloading every single mod in the package manually because you own them anyway... That part works, and the filters let you download it a lot faster than doing it individually. So one part of the system works, but too bad it's the only one. I fail to see how the logic of an eight-year-old mod system that has almost never crashed on me (at least not the official Bethesda approved mods sold for credits) before, all of a sudden does not work at all. But hey, at least they have added one new story based mod with a few new quests and a few pieces of gear. I would also like to point out that I have ruled out external variables by using fresh installs on all three computers, where two of them have never had any Fallout files installed on them before.

The Creation Club system is meant to be your main way to use mods and because the update broke just about every single one, and many are still not updated (especially those that lack Bethesda support) some may never function, and it's even worse if you use an external mod platform. This has angered a lot of people, and while Bethesda doesn't have to take third-party mods into consideration, they do know what files many of the mods rely on, and have previously been careful about messing around with some of the more fundamental building blocks of the game.

Now for the best part! You can't really run the game, as it crashes frequently, even without mods. My best run was almost half an hour, with mods, before a crash. I must admit I simply gave up at this point, as while I love to play Fallout 4, having a 10-year-old game crash, despite just being updated again, is completely unacceptable and I had really looked forward to trying out the new additional content. I even started a fresh new game for the first time in ages. But that was ruined as well.

So what went wrong? Where was the Q&A? Why do you need a roadmap for patches and a hotfix when the game is a decade old? Why does a developer break their own game while demanding £53 for it? These are some very reasonable questions in my world. Also, you can't exit without a crash, often one that requires a restart as the whole PC is dragged to the abyss, and that happens every... single... time... The only way to avoid this is to do a manual save, then alt tab or Windows key out, and shut down the Steam client. And even this doesn't work every single time. Why? This is a completely new bug. How on earth did that manage to be implemented, because it works more like a feature than a bug...

My problems do not mean that it won't work for you and maybe I was just unlucky. However, thousands of posts and comments on the game's Steam page and thousands more on Reddit do imply that I am not the only one. And a final complaint: Why are so many of the new mods, including bigger story ones, priced as if this was the early days of Creation Club? Either put them in the paid package, or charge a relative amount of money instead.

Thus I really can't recommend the game at this point as it's literally unplayable and doesn't work as intended if you get it running, which usually isn't for a very long time. Bethesda, call me when it's fixed. Until then you get a 1/10.