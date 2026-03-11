Fallout 3 remaster seemingly confirmed by new toy listing

HQ

Is the Fallout 3 remaster going to become the new Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced? It's certainly possible we could have a new remaster on our hands that everyone is willing to acknowledge except the developer. A new toy listing seems to pretty heavily hint at a Fallout 3 remaster, even if Bethesda is all quiet on the wasteland front.

As spotted over on the Fallout subreddit, and reported by Wccftech, the Fallout 3 remaster has seemingly been confirmed by a new lot of toys listed by McFarlane. In the listing, we see the "ELITE EDITION 7IN - FALLOUT 3 REMASTERED - #13 T-45B NUKA COLA" make its way to our peepers, which could mean the game (if it's real), would launch with this toy for perhaps a Collector's Edition or something similar.

With the wide success of the Fallout TV show, and the love we saw for old Bethesda games when The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released, it seems a no-brainer to get a Fallout remaster out there in the wild. Fans of course want to see a remake of Fallout: New Vegas, but it seems Bethesda is going to tackle its own classic wasteland adventure first.