Gamereactor

  •   English


Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 3

Fallout 3 remaster rumored for Gamescom reveal

Are we in for another awesome shadow drop?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Rumors have been swirling for a while that Bethesda's next remaster could be Fallout 3, following the success of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster. Now, speculation suggests the company might announce it during Gamescom. Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, since nothing has been officially confirmed, but there are signs pointing toward a potential remaster of the beloved third entry in the series.

Since the Oblivion Remaster was a so-called "shadow drop" — announced and released on the same day — many fans believe Bethesda could repeat that move for Fallout 3. Gamescom Opening Night Live kicks off tonight at 20:00 CEST, with Bethesda also set to hold their own presentations between August 22-25.

For now, the only confirmed content from Bethesda is new material for Doom: The Dark Ages and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Most likely, we'll also see a glimpse of Indy's upcoming DLC Order of Giants, which launches on September 4.

Fallout 3

Related texts

0
Fallout 3Score

Fallout 3
REVIEW. Written by Bengt Lemne

Washington DC ain't what it used to be. Have Bethesda honoured the Fallout heritage?



Loading next content