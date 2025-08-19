Fallout 3 remaster rumored for Gamescom reveal

HQ

Rumors have been swirling for a while that Bethesda's next remaster could be Fallout 3, following the success of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster. Now, speculation suggests the company might announce it during Gamescom. Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, since nothing has been officially confirmed, but there are signs pointing toward a potential remaster of the beloved third entry in the series.

Since the Oblivion Remaster was a so-called "shadow drop" — announced and released on the same day — many fans believe Bethesda could repeat that move for Fallout 3. Gamescom Opening Night Live kicks off tonight at 20:00 CEST, with Bethesda also set to hold their own presentations between August 22-25.

For now, the only confirmed content from Bethesda is new material for Doom: The Dark Ages and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Most likely, we'll also see a glimpse of Indy's upcoming DLC Order of Giants, which launches on September 4.