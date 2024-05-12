Fallout 3: GOTY edition is currently free to keep via Prime Gaming

HQ

With the Fallout TV series continuing to remain popular, Prime Gaming is currently offering Fallout 3: GOTY edition free for subscribers.

The GOTY edition contains all the acclaimed RPG's previous expansions, including Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta.

Released back in 2008, Fallout 3 was the first game in the series to be developed by Bethesda Softworks. The game has been made free on multiple services over the years such as the Epic Games Store and Xbox's Games with Gold, but if you've still yet to check it out, we'd highly recommend it.