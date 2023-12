HQ

The Epic Games Store is continuing to spread festive cheer by giving away free games throughout the month of December. Today's freebie is Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, a special version of the acclaimed RPG that includes all five of its DLC packs.

If you're wanting to add this absolute classic to your collection then you'll have to be fast, as it's only available until 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET. After this time, a brand new mystery title will be revealed.