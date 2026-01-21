Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas remasters not coming "imminently" according to insider

HQ

It's no secret that Fallout fans want more Fallout. But, with Bethesda being years if not a decade or so away from a Fallout 5 release, then we're going to have to make do with what we've already got, outside of mod creations and such. Like they did for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, though, a lot of fans are hoping that we can get swanky remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas.

Insiders have reported that we should expect as much. Windows Central's Jez Corden believes that these remasters are a "no-brainer." However, in a recent piece he notes that we shouldn't expect either release imminently. "I'm told Fallout 3 and New Vegas remakes aren't exactly 'imminent,' and you shouldn't expect them in the near term," he writes. "I'm still trying to lock down more detailed timings on when we should see them appear, but the impression I'm getting is that we'll see Fallout 3 remastered before New Vegas"

It seems that Microsoft and Bethesda weren't expecting Fallout on Amazon Prime Video to be the success that it is, and are therefore on the backfoot a little bit. We have seen some crossover from the show into games, like the Ghoul's appearance in Fallout 76, but any plans at Bethesda for more content are reactive. There wasn't a big plan to revive Fallout's interest with the show and then supply a fresh coat of paint on our favourite games, basically.

If you can't handle the dated looks and gameplay of Fallout 3 and New Vegas as they stand, then Fallout 4 is still around. You can check out Fallout London while you're playing, but otherwise you may be waiting a bit for Fallout's other big hits to get remade.