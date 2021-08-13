Falling Goomba statue narrowly missed guests at Nintendo World in Japan on Wednesday

HQ

Earlier this week, Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan avoided a rather serious incident when a Goomba statue fell from the Yoshi's Adventure attraction and narrowly missed visitors.

The incident did not cause any injuries, thankfully, but was thought to have occurred due to strong winds near the theme park, as Japan is now in its traditional typhoon season, and Typhoon Lupit was due to be close to the park's location.

First reported on by Asahi Shumbun Digital (via VGC), the incident itself was not recorded, but there is a video of several staff members from Nintendo World attempting to move the statue of the stacked Goombas. You can watch that here.

We don't know how heavy the statue is, but the video does suggest that it has quite the heft, as the staff are struggling to shift it.

There has been no official confirmation as to what caused the statue to fall.