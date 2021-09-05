Fallen City Brawl is a love letter to classic beat 'em ups

Fans of classic beat 'em ups have enjoyed a really good year with releases like Battletoads, Streets of Rage 4, and most recently Mayhem Brawler. And there is actually more good stuff coming, as Eastasiasoft has now announced Fallen City Brawl.

Here we get the usual story of a city gone wrong with criminals dominating the streets. A perfect excuse for you and your fists - and preferably a co-op partner - to beat people up and sort everything out. The game is pixelated with huge sprites and looks like a true love letter to the beat 'em up classics like Burning Fight and Final Fight.

The music is delivered by the Swedish composer Daniel Lindholm who has previously provided tunes for both various Resident Evil and Street Fighter, and according to the official homepage we can look forward to "a powerful soundtrack".

Check out the first images below. Fallen City Brawl launches next year for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.