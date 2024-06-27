Fallen Aces looks more like an action adventure than a 'noir' detective story

Rarely, except perhaps in the case of "the world's greatest detective" Batman, do we get a chance to explore the more physical side of classic detective stories. Such titles tend to focus on puzzle solving, conversation and observation of the environment, not direct conflict with the "bad guys". That's why it's refreshing to see indie developers like Trey Powell and Jason Bond who want to approach their story in Fallen Aces as an action adventure that's more 'pulp' than 'noir'. During our visit to The Mix, the large indie development showcase area at Summer Game Fest, we were able to talk to Trey M. Powell about his first game, developed entirely in Unity.

HQ

The premise is that we're a detective investigating the deaths of a group (also detectives and vigilantes) called Aces, and to do so we'll be dealing firewood all over the city, kicking down doors and asking questions with our fists in front of us. It's a simple premise, although according to Powell, there will be some moments of more relaxed investigation.

Perhaps what stands out most about Fallen Aces is its art design, the inspiration for which is "a lot of old-style detective comics and stuff like that."

It's unclear whether it will make the jump to consoles, but at least we can enjoy Fallen Aces, now available on Steam.