Fall sequel premieres this September, offering precisely what you would expect from a follow-up

You could say the potential is limitless. There are so many things and places people can fall from that there's nothing stopping the Fall franchise from being around for the next 100 years. Lionsgate must be licking its chops just thinking about the future.

We say this as the sequel movie, known as Fall 2: Deadpoint, has just shared its first teaser trailer, where, you guessed it, two people are stuck somewhere they really shouldn't be and now must overcome their fear and do whatever it takes to survive.

Building on the original movie that taps into a viewer's acrophobia (fear of heights), we follow two women as they find themselves stuck on the side of a mountain with no help, limited options, tough incoming weather systems, and only a very risky and unsafe route to salvation.

The premise explains: "After losing her fearless sister Hunter, a deeply damaged Jax sets out on a dangerous climb with Hunter's old friend to honor her memory. As they tightrope walk the perilous planks of Mount Kwan, a terrifying rockslide leaves them stranded 5,000 feet above ground. In the face of vertigo-inducing sequences, dark truths, and cruel twists, Jax must confront her deepest fears head-on to fight for survival and closure."

While both Fall 1's Virginia Gardner and Grace Caroline Currey are attached and starring in this film, this follow-up seems to revolve around Harriet Slater and Arsena Thomas' characters, with the Spierig Brothers credited as the directors.

With a premiere date planned for September 2, you can see the trailer for Fall 2: Deadpoint below.