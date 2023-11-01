Fall is set to become a thriller franchise

Fall might just be one of the most intense movies in recent memory. Following the story of two girls trapped atop an abandoned tower. The film managed to gross $20 million on a $3 million budget, and now Capstone Studios is ready to make it a franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Scott Mann, the director of the original film, will return to produce both sequels. "I am thrilled to be continuing the Fall journey and taking it to the next level," he said. "We've got a really special cinematic experience planned and I'm immensely grateful to my fellow producers for backing the vision. I'm also excited to be working with new collaborators as well as reuniting with the original gang, and obviously can't wait to be back filming thousands of feet up."

Both sequels will bring back characters from the original movie, while also introducing new faces. It would be quite strange for the same girl to keep getting trapped at the top of towers. "These two new sequels are wonderful opportunities to expand on the original. We want to now take the franchise even further as we assemble the very best team and ideas to ensure the next hair-raising, death defying and pulse pounding film to global audiences," said Christian Mercuri of Capstone.