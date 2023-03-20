Fall is getting a sequel

Last year, the indie thriller Fall debuted in cinemas and quite frankly few really noticed it. But recently the film made its arrival onto Netflix and it turns out watching people hanging from a rusty 2,000 foot tall radio tower is something Netflix's subscribers really enjoy.

We say this because Fall has found itself at the top of many of Netflix's international charts ever since its arrival a couple of weeks ago. In fact, the movie has been such a success for the streamer, that a sequel has been put into gear, with production company Tea Shop Productions and director Scott Mann discussing ways to expand the thrilling series.

As reported on by Deadline, we're told that the movie (which actually only had a budget of $5 million and yet made $22 million at the box office) might kick into production later this year, but that "no decisions have been made" as of yet.

Tea Shop's co-founder Mark Lane commented on Fall's success by adding: "It's an easy thing for people to pick up on a streamer. You can see the concept in the poster image and we're finding that if people try it, they are getting hooked instantly."

Have you seen Fall yet and are you interested in it getting a sequel?