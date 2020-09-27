Fall Guys vs Undertaker

You're watching Advertisements

It never crossed our minds that someday we would see the legendary Undertaker spend some time explaining how he would drop Jefflybeans in a fight, but low-and-behold, it has happened.

It was all part of a conversation between The Undertaker and Gaming Bible, which somehow ended up with the former wrestler explaining how he would take down the Jellybeans from Fall Guys.

This was of course immediately shared by Mediatonic in their official Twitter (which is, as always, seriously on point). The pro-wrestler stated that he would take advantage of the beans' momentum and use it to his favour, in order to unbalance them from their platforms.

It seems like a good tactic, but that's really secondary right now, as all we can really think about is an Undertaker costume for Fall Guys. Make it happen, Mediatonic.