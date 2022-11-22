Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout's third season brings SpongeBob and the Dovahkiin

HQ

Mediatonic has officially launched the latest season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and this one takes players on a trip down to the ocean floor. Known as Sunken Secrets, the season is bringing five new rounds, as well as a fresh Season Pass, which includes outfits from SpongeBob SquarePants and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The new rounds are Blastlantis, Hoop Chute, Puzzle Path, Kraken Slam, and Speed Slider, each of which pose a bunch of fresh challenges to have to overcome in the search of the elusive victory crown.

The Season Pass on the other hand will include the SpongeBob outfit, which can be customised with The Snail's Meow Wearable to bring Gary the Snail along for the ride. The Dragonborn from Skyrim will also be on offer here, as will an Ultraman costume.

Otherwise, for those looking to grab even more SpongeBob-themed cosmetics, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, and Squidward will all be arriving in the in-game store from December 1, so be sure to head here to finish up your collection.

Last of all, there will also be a Let's Get Kraken event taking place between November 22 and 29, where players can earn new nameplates, patterns, wearables, nicknames, and Kudos, all by simply completing a few challenges.

Take a look at the Sunken Secrets cinematic trailer below.