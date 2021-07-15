Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout's fifth season will be taking us to the jungle

We're coming to the end of Season 4 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout now, but to keep fans entertained by the game, Mediatonic has announced the setting for the fifth season: the jungle. That's right, Season 5 will be called Jungle Adventure and will seemingly include a whole range of costumes inspired by jungle exploration and animals, but also pirates and mummies.

Yes, it's all a lot to take in, but when isn't Fall Guys indescribably bizarre. Still you can take a look at the Season 5 announcement image (which was given as a jigsaw and was solved as a community effort in a staggering 1 hour and 12 minutes) below that shows off a lot of the cosmetics, and a lot of mud.

We don't have a trailer for the new season or a confirmed release date for when it will land by Mediatonic, but we can expect that to all be coming very soon, in fact there will be a "BigStreamus" on July 19 at 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST, which will include a full reveal of the season.