English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout's fifth season will be taking us to the jungle

Season 5 doesn't have a release date yet, however.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We're coming to the end of Season 4 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout now, but to keep fans entertained by the game, Mediatonic has announced the setting for the fifth season: the jungle. That's right, Season 5 will be called Jungle Adventure and will seemingly include a whole range of costumes inspired by jungle exploration and animals, but also pirates and mummies.

Yes, it's all a lot to take in, but when isn't Fall Guys indescribably bizarre. Still you can take a look at the Season 5 announcement image (which was given as a jigsaw and was solved as a community effort in a staggering 1 hour and 12 minutes) below that shows off a lot of the cosmetics, and a lot of mud.

We don't have a trailer for the new season or a confirmed release date for when it will land by Mediatonic, but we can expect that to all be coming very soon, in fact there will be a "BigStreamus" on July 19 at 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST, which will include a full reveal of the season.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy